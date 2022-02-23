© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good works represent true faith in action
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • February 23, 2022
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 25, 2021.
According to Titus 2:14, as a peculiar, distinct people, Christians are to be zealous of good works. Good works involves obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His holy law of love with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, the third Person of the Godhead.
Faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua comes first. Good works is the outcome of true, sincere faith in Christ Jesus or Yeshua. In James 2:14, 17, 20 and 24, it is written, What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can faith save him? Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only.
Again, you will find these words linking faith with good works in James chapter 2 verses 14, 17, 20 and 24. Please read them along with the other verses mentioned in this video!
Faith PLUS obedience to Christ or good works point to the definition of a saint in Revelation 14:12: Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that KEEP the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 25, 2021.
According to Titus 2:14, as a peculiar, distinct people, Christians are to be zealous of good works. Good works involves obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His holy law of love with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, the third Person of the Godhead.
Faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua comes first. Good works is the outcome of true, sincere faith in Christ Jesus or Yeshua. In James 2:14, 17, 20 and 24, it is written, What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can faith save him? Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only.
Again, you will find these words linking faith with good works in James chapter 2 verses 14, 17, 20 and 24. Please read them along with the other verses mentioned in this video!
Faith PLUS obedience to Christ or good works point to the definition of a saint in Revelation 14:12: Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that KEEP the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.