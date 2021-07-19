© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: GRAPHENE OXIDE HAS BEEN FOUND IN VAXIGRIP TETRA VACCINATION VIAL
Follow
1
Share
Report
420 views • July 19, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-found-in-vaxigrip-tetra-vaccination-vial.html
Did you think that only COVID vaccines contained graphene? Well, now this nanomaterial has been also found in the flu vaccine Vaxigrip Tetra.
La Quinta Columna revealed this information today in its 84th program.
This vial's analysis is being carried out by a researcher, for the moment anonymous, who is in contact with the Spanish team.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Did you think that only COVID vaccines contained graphene? Well, now this nanomaterial has been also found in the flu vaccine Vaxigrip Tetra.
La Quinta Columna revealed this information today in its 84th program.
This vial's analysis is being carried out by a researcher, for the moment anonymous, who is in contact with the Spanish team.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.