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[VF] L’Affaire Wakefield : Où est la véritable fraude ? par Massimo Mazzucco
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84 views • December 12, 2021
Autisme et vaccin ROR : Les enjeux de ‘L'affaire Wakefield’. Ou comment le British Medical Journal, une revue scientifique prestigieuse, s’est dévoyée en presse à scandales.
Au temps de la frauduleuse pandémie du Covid, c’est bien de se rappeler que la Grosse Pharmacie est à l’oeuvre depuis longtemps (depuis la fin du 19e siècle)
Une enquête irréprochable du journaliste et lanceur d’alerte Massimo Mazzuco.
Silvano Trotta a prêté sa voix pour la version française.
Source vidéo :
https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/fr/chd-europe-tv-francais/
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Au temps de la frauduleuse pandémie du Covid, c’est bien de se rappeler que la Grosse Pharmacie est à l’oeuvre depuis longtemps (depuis la fin du 19e siècle)
Une enquête irréprochable du journaliste et lanceur d’alerte Massimo Mazzuco.
Silvano Trotta a prêté sa voix pour la version française.
Source vidéo :
https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/fr/chd-europe-tv-francais/
==
============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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