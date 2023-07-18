Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Crimean Bridge Attacked Due to NATO's Failure in Ukraine
channel image
Marine1063
404 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

Ukraine, like the US military, always attacks civilians instead of focusing on military targets. Since 2014, innocent civilians in Ukraine, women, children and the elderly have been murdered. These atrocities were never mentioned by the rich impish US press. Now, after NATO's failed counteroffensive, like the last gasp of a serial killer, they strike at innocent people again hoping to wreak havoc. Their days are numbered.

Keywords
russiaputinukrainecrimeakerch bridge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket