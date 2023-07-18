Crimean Bridge Attacked Due to NATO's Failure in Ukraine

Ukraine, like the US military, always attacks civilians instead of focusing on military targets. Since 2014, innocent civilians in Ukraine, women, children and the elderly have been murdered. These atrocities were never mentioned by the rich impish US press. Now, after NATO's failed counteroffensive, like the last gasp of a serial killer, they strike at innocent people again hoping to wreak havoc. Their days are numbered.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.