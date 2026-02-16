The Danger of Eternal VICTIMS! X Space

On the 13th of February 2026's Friday Night Live, Stefan Molyneux takes on the economic slowdown and the whole idea of professional victims. He walks through defensive investing tactics, fields calls from listeners wrestling with personal accountability, and lays out the key differences between fiat currency and real, sound money. He pulls in examples from his novel Dissolution to stress the role of virtue and the value of honest relationships. At the core, he pushes back hard against victimhood mindsets, urging people instead to own their choices and build connections that actually matter.





