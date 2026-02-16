BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Danger of Eternal VICTIMS! X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
38 views • 1 day ago

On the 13th of February 2026's Friday Night Live, Stefan Molyneux takes on the economic slowdown and the whole idea of professional victims. He walks through defensive investing tactics, fields calls from listeners wrestling with personal accountability, and lays out the key differences between fiat currency and real, sound money. He pulls in examples from his novel Dissolution to stress the role of virtue and the value of honest relationships. At the core, he pushes back hard against victimhood mindsets, urging people instead to own their choices and build connections that actually matter.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

fiat moneyevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxsound moneyeconomic downturnlivestremaprofessional victims
0:00:00Welcome to Friday Night Live

0:36:13The Nature of Professional Victims

1:08:46Understanding Trust and Relationships

1:14:30Navigating Conversations on Victimhood

1:27:04Closing Thoughts and Upcoming Events

