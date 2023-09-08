Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MAUI, CHINA & THE DISTRICT OF TREASON — Major Jeffrey Prather
channel image
The Missing Link
413 Subscribers
56 views
Published a day ago

MAUI, CHINA & THE DISTRICT OF TREASON — Major Jeffrey Prather

https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/09/maui-china-the-district-of-treason-major-jeffrey-prather/

https://rumble.com/v3fi5js-maui-china-and-the-district-of-treason-major-jeffrey-prather.html

Major Jeffrey Prather (ret.) is now the intelligence officer for we the people and he returns to SGT Report with breaking news about China, Maui DEWs and the district of TREASON known as Washington, DC. Thanks for tuning in friends.

Bitcoin Miner Warns Lawmakers Of ‘Chinese Takeover In Wyoming’

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2023/09/06/bitcoin-miner-warns-lawmakers-of-chinese-takeover-in-wyoming/



Keywords
current eventspoliticstreasonchinamauidewsfiresjeffery prather

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket