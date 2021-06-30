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Here we go again Starting with 6 new plants with our next crop. www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
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231 views • June 30, 2021
A short walking tour of our new crop being grown in the Humboldt Gardens.
We are North American owned ( Newport Beach, California ) and managed and we cater to North Americans that are either living in Medellin or visiting here as tourists.
We are North American owned ( Newport Beach, California ) and managed and we cater to North Americans that are either living in Medellin or visiting here as tourists.
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