Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Part 1 – Bible prophecy says when all nations try to destroy Israel, Jesus will return to save them
Published 21 hours ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). God is bringing Satan Lucifer's "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar nephilim Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite Israeli leaders and Muslim leaders and Western leaders to turn the world against Israel, so that Israel will call out to Jesus for help, which will activate God's prophecy of "Jesus' Second-Coming." See video below. End of transmission…


