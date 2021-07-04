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Graphene Oxide Confirmed In New Flu Vaccines & Highly Toxic!
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80 views • July 04, 2021
No jab is safe for anyone to take!! What is it about this Graphene Oxide that makes it so special they are now putting it in every jab, and possibly some foods from what I have seen. They must be very pleased with what the Graphene is causing and its success rate.
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