Trump. Kabbalah. Templar. Mason. Church/Synagogue of Satan. Lost Tribes. Rex Deus. Genes/Seed

I believe the synagogue of Satan and others have Trump believing he is an annointed gentile, the only one since Cyrus the Great. A templar mason kabbalah convert and that he will usher in the 3rd temple golden age of Messiah/antichrist. Deceiving and being deceived! Jesus truly is the only way, know him? His grace and peace be with you all!

Research Sources; Robert Sepehr https://www.youtube.com/@818encino David Livingstone https://ordoabchao.ca/ and me;

many fish's other channels

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

links below have separated spaces due to YT not allowing direct links. Copy, paste, fix spaces and go. God bless you.

http s://ww w.bit chute. com/channel/many_fish/

http s://rum ble. com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505