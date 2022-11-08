Miles Guo: Zeng Qinghong, Wang Yang, and Han Zheng would never do what Xi did if any of them came to power

https://gnews.org/articles/512746
Summary：History is always strikingly similar, and the chaos we face today is just like what happened in the Qing Dynasty. People today are more faithless than those in the Qing Dynasty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.