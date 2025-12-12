UK Army General was TORN to SHREDS, during the ATTACK on a BRITISH Military Base by Su-57M Fighters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, on the night of December 10, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This time, independent monitoring services recorded the destruction of dozens of electrical substations in the southern, central, and northern parts of Ukraine. As a result, almost all key Ukrainian cities were left without electricity and heat. It is also worth noting the missile attack on the southwestern part of the city of 'Chernomorsk' (in the Odessa region). As it turned out, on the night of December 10, approximately 3 Russian Su-57M fighter jets took off from one of the air bases in the Krasnodar region............................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!