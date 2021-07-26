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[GRAPHENE IN VACCINES] LA QUINTA COLUMNA ON AQUEOUS GRAPHENE OXIDE SOLUTION FOR SALE ON ALIEXPRESS
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121 views • July 26, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/aqueous-graphene-oxide-solution.html
It's no surprise China sells products containing graphene oxide through its trojan horse AliExpress. Much less so when the product in question is an aqueous solution that can be added to saline and vaccines.
The pieces start to fit together perfectly, don't they? This is the real never isolated, nor purified, nor characterized SARS-CoV-2.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
It's no surprise China sells products containing graphene oxide through its trojan horse AliExpress. Much less so when the product in question is an aqueous solution that can be added to saline and vaccines.
The pieces start to fit together perfectly, don't they? This is the real never isolated, nor purified, nor characterized SARS-CoV-2.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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