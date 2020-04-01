© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian milk brands Dairy Farmers and Big M taken over by a Chinese company!!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • April 01, 2020
Iconic Australian milk brands Dairy Farmers and Big M are to be taken over by a Chinese company
The $600million deal was announced on Friday with no opposition from ACCC
Mick Keogh, the ACCC's deputy chair, said the takeover was fair to competitors!?
The whopping $600million deal was announced on Friday after the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission said they would not oppose the takeover of either of the brands by China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.
The $600million deal was announced on Friday with no opposition from ACCC
Mick Keogh, the ACCC's deputy chair, said the takeover was fair to competitors!?
The whopping $600million deal was announced on Friday after the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission said they would not oppose the takeover of either of the brands by China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.