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Infowars 04/07/2021 The Spars Pandemic 2025-2028
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43 views • November 19, 2021
Infowars special report 1 hour 33 minutes 34 Seconds
The Pandemic that starts with Covid-19 lock-downs is a pre-planned event, and the use of White Papers map out in words what Globalists and Traitors to humanity intend to roll out in order to consolidate more power and to unjustly oppress (just because they can).
Permission to post any Infowars video granted carte blanche by copyright holder Alex Jones
The Pandemic that starts with Covid-19 lock-downs is a pre-planned event, and the use of White Papers map out in words what Globalists and Traitors to humanity intend to roll out in order to consolidate more power and to unjustly oppress (just because they can).
Permission to post any Infowars video granted carte blanche by copyright holder Alex Jones
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