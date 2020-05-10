Coronavirus A Plandemic Dr.Judy Mikovits Interview London Real

Dr. Judy Mikovits

IS CORONAVIRUS A PLANDEMIC? EXPOSING THE TRUTH BEHIND AMERICA'S

COVID-19 STRATEGY



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Activist & Former Medical Researcher

Judy Mikovits is an American activist.



As research director of a CFS research organization Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI) from 2006-2011, Mikovits led a research effort that reported in 2009 that a retrovirus known as xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) was associated with CFS and may have had a causal role.



In 1980, Mikovits was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry with a specialization in biology at the University of Virginia. After graduation, she went to the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, Maryland, where she developed purification methods for Interferon alpha.



Mikovits has gained attention on social media for promoting her ideas about the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic. She does not believe that a vaccine is needed to prevent COVID-19, and claims that the coronavirus was “caused by a bad strain of flu vaccine that was circulating between 2013 and 2015“. She also claimed masks will “activate” the virus and reinfect a mask-wearer over and over.



One such circulating video gained notoriety in May 2020. Titled Plandemic Part 1, the film is a half-hour long documentary-styled interview of Mikovits’s perspective on the accusations thrown upon her by the WPI. YouTube has removed this video number of times, citing community guidelines.