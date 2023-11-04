Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hitting A Wall, How We Bounced Back - Ep 38 Sailing With Thankfulness
channel image
Sailing With Thankfulness
4 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

Life can throw many curve balls. Sometimes they get the better of us. This happened to us and in this episode we reveal how we overcame and bounced back - better than ever. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com


=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Website: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

Gab: https://gab.com/SailingWithThankfulness

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SailingThankful

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sailing_with_thankfulness

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/SailingThankful


=== Follow Us For More Video Episodes ===

Website: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SailingWithThankfulness

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-4685096

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sailingwiththankfulness

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SailingWithThankfulness


=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book


=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com

Keywords
couragenever give upsailinglife hackovercoming challengesthere is hopesailing with thankfulnessdare to dreamseek first his kingdombetter togetherour storyboat lifelive aboard lifeovercome challengescourage to change course

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket