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The Control System Is An Outward Manifestation Of Internal Imbalance
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40 views • January 19, 2021
In this short video, I go a bit beyond the fact that the control system feeds off of our negative energy, and step into the realm of how the system itself is literally made up of the sum of what we feed within ourselves mentally. The system dissolves when we stop feeding the THOUGHTS/BELIEFS that bring it into existence in the first place.
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If you find value in the content, please consider making a donation at:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Venmo: https://venmo.com/mitch-wasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawrencewasson
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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