Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Understand Love, What Is Love, Natural vs Divine Love, The Key to Our Understanding the Rest of Our Existence, Metaphysical Discussions/Discovery vs Experiencing Truth
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
93 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Original:

https://youtu.be/-hAtgGGBtrc

20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P1


Cut:

1h29m20s - 1h42m31s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“LOVE IS SCIENTIFIC. LOVE IS ALSO LOGICAL. IT IS ALSO OF COURSE AN EMOTION OR A FEELING, IT’S EMOTIONAL. BUT IT ALSO HAS THESE OTHER FLAVORS, THESE OTHER THINGS THAT WE’RE OFTEN LOOKING FOR.”

@ 1h32m29s


“IF YOU SEEK FIRST GOD’S LOVE, ALL OF THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.”

@ 1h34m35s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplelove from godwhat is lovedivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to heallove the universal languagedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeninglaws of loveexperiencing truthi want to know everythinglove is logicalwhy understand loveseek gods lovefascinated by lovelove is scientificlove is emotional

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket