Why Understand Love, What Is Love, Natural vs Divine Love, The Key to Our Understanding the Rest of Our Existence, Metaphysical Discussions/Discovery vs Experiencing Truth

Original:
20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P1
Cut:
1h29m20s - 1h42m31s
Website:
*************
“LOVE IS SCIENTIFIC. LOVE IS ALSO LOGICAL. IT IS ALSO OF COURSE AN EMOTION OR A FEELING, IT’S EMOTIONAL. BUT IT ALSO HAS THESE OTHER FLAVORS, THESE OTHER THINGS THAT WE’RE OFTEN LOOKING FOR.”
@ 1h32m29s
“IF YOU SEEK FIRST GOD’S LOVE, ALL OF THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.”
@ 1h34m35s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.