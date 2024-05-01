Why Understand Love, What Is Love, Natural vs Divine Love, The Key to Our Understanding the Rest of Our Existence, Metaphysical Discussions/Discovery vs Experiencing Truth

Original:

https://youtu.be/-hAtgGGBtrc

20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P1





Cut:

1h29m20s - 1h42m31s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************













“LOVE IS SCIENTIFIC. LOVE IS ALSO LOGICAL. IT IS ALSO OF COURSE AN EMOTION OR A FEELING, IT’S EMOTIONAL. BUT IT ALSO HAS THESE OTHER FLAVORS, THESE OTHER THINGS THAT WE’RE OFTEN LOOKING FOR.”

@ 1h32m29s





“IF YOU SEEK FIRST GOD’S LOVE, ALL OF THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.”

@ 1h34m35s



