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Neil Oliver: Hey Government, we are not stupid!
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81 views • November 24, 2021
Booster shots are waking the vaxxed up. Sadly not all though. I believe a relative has died due to the booster at his workplace, the NHS. The morphic field told me.
Remember, vaxholes who promise not to cry at an unvaxxed's funeral die too soon for one!!
Remember, vaxholes who promise not to cry at an unvaxxed's funeral die too soon for one!!
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