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Russia & China: Skip UN's DEEP STATE CLIMATE CONFERENCE? (2021)
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62 views • November 03, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
(Col 2:15)KJV And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.
Col 2:15NLT In this way, He disarmed the spiritual rulers and authorities. He shamed them publicly by His victory over them on the cross.
(Col 2:15)KJV And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.
Col 2:15NLT In this way, He disarmed the spiritual rulers and authorities. He shamed them publicly by His victory over them on the cross.
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