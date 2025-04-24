BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LORD ACTON WARNED US ABOUT THIS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
36 views • 1 week ago

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.”


https://www.acton.org/research/lord-acton-quote-archive


Clown World ™ 🤡 - Why is she so angry?


Source: https://x.com/ClownWorld_/status/1915097008563744967 [thanks to https://www.tiktok.com/@mark.r.harrington/video/7496492687965621534 and Spencer 🖲]


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rsjoy [thanks to https://www.chegg.com/homework-help/questions-and-answers/1-lord-acton-british-historian-late-nineteenth-century-said-power-tends-corrupt-absolute-p-q104379626 🖲]


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/17a6a87d-e09b-4808-a2cf-041424d3f5e2/gif


Honourable mention: https://imgflip.com/i/1rv3t1


SUPPORT NATURAL FAMILY MONTH | 4-24-2025


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/9qpkVefokofkEh98JQdzA5


Natural Family Strong Flag Signs - Pass the Salt Ministries

Natural Family Strong Flag Signs" are vibrant and meaningful flags designed to celebrate and promote the essence of family bonds and values. These flags proudly display messages such as "Natural Family…


https://coachdavelive.com/product/natural-family-strong-flag-signs


ORDER SIGNS!

Minimum Order 30 signs and stakes for $275.00 delivered

(less than $9.50 per sign)


Pre-PAY BY CHECK: $275.00 per 30 signs

Make checks payable to:

D and L Signs


Mail your check to:

Natural Family Month

174825 Willow Lane,

Hatley, WI 54440

Be sure to include your mailing address, phone and email address


Questions?

[email protected]

or call JR at 614-890-4008


Tune in tomorrow for communion and discussion:


https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-ivermectin-shows-striking


https://www.b17.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ultimguide.pdf


https://jimhumble.co/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MMS_Health_Recovery_Guidebook_Ebook_2016.INTRODUCTION1.pdf


https://rumble.com/v1t1mc0-the-universal-antidote-documentary-on-mms-cds.html


https://rncstore.com/collections/books-dvds


Cancer is Parasites, the Scientific Evidence, and What to Do About it. (Sound Corrected Version)


https://rumble.com/v6rn70d-cancer-is-parasites-the-scientific-evidence-and-what-to-do-about-it.-sound-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Andreas Kalcker - Official Website

Possibly the greatest medical discovery of the last 100 years CDS is an advanced variant of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) developed by Dr. h. c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, used for therapeutic purposes and with…


https://andreaskalcker.com/en/

Keywords
cancercorruptionpowercoach dave daubenmireivermectinjr harrisonnatural familylord actonparasites pass the salt ministries
