Heaven’s Jesus Promised Land YHWH World heterosexual human specie praise worship gaiety pride parade

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2026). The video shows the planned “heterosexual human specie praise & worship gaiety pride parade” in my heaven’s mansion’s garden’s theme park “Jesus Promised Land YHWH World,” which will be open to all the inhabitants of heaven. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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