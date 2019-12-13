© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sandy Hook Oscars - Part Three
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • December 13, 2019
The last one in this series...a pretty cool catch from the Ellen show and it includes the original Teddy Bears Picnic. Note: Ariana Grande was switched out after the London Hoax with a much smaller girl. You will have to check that out on your own. Happy Sandy Hooking
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.