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Video: CNN’s Stelter Visits School Kids Being Taught How To Spot ‘Misinformation’
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60 views • January 25, 2022
Resident CNN clown Brain Stelter presented a segment during which he visited eighth-grade school kids in New York and spoke to them about what constitutes ‘misinformation’, prompting a massive backlash. Alex Jones breaks it down.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-cnns-stelter-visits-school-kids-being-taught-how-to-spot-misinformation/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-cnns-stelter-visits-school-kids-being-taught-how-to-spot-misinformation/
Save 40% on our powerful Wholefood Multivitamin that’s loaded with natural immune support boosters many listeners have been asking for!
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