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Kim Iversen | Emails REVEAL Fauci & Collins COLLUDED To Smear Scientists, SHUT DOWN Scientific Debate
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KristallKlar
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121 views • December 30, 2021
Kim Iversen details the alleged NIH and CDC effort to discredit some experts' COVID-19 opinions.

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This content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Kim Iversen | Emails REVEAL Fauci & Collins COLLUDED To Smear Scientists, SHUT DOWN Scientific Debate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jT59eDDB7U - Dec 30, 2021

Kim Iversen | Emails REVEAL Fauci & Collins COLLUDED To Smear Scientists, SHUT DOWN Scientific Debate.

Kim Iversen, Emails REVEAL Fauci & Collins COLLUDED To Smear Scientists, SHUT DOWN Scientific Debate, Dec 30 2021
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kim iversencollinscolludedfaucismear scinetistsdec 30 2021
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