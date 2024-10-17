Your Insurance Policy For Lifelong Dense Bones and Never Losing Your Teeth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
51% of your blood plasma calcium is supposed to be Ca2+ or Ionic Calcium. After the age of 35 your body's production of Ca2+ declines. By the time you reach your mid 50's on wards, the body is typically chronically deficient in Ca2+. This triggers the parathyroid gland to produce parathyroid hormone. Parathyroid hormone dissolves bone to compensate for this. In this chemistry state your body is losing skeletal and jaw bone density and causing calcium to pathogenically deposit into your arteries and soft tissues. Up until the late 1990's there was no form of ionic calcium supplementation. Now with Atomic Calcium, Colloidal Minerals and MegaQuinD3, you can strongly support the restoration of your skeletal and jawbone density, with many other benefits.
https://synergisticnutrition.com/atomic-calcium-80-grams.html
https://synergisticnutrition.com/colloidal-minerals-32-fl-oz.html https://synergisticnutrition.com/megaquind3-60-capsules.html