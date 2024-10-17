BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Your Insurance Policy For Lifelong Dense Bones and Never Losing Your Teeth
Merkaba44
Merkaba44
80 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 6 months ago

51% of your blood plasma calcium is supposed to be Ca2+ or Ionic Calcium. After the age of 35 your body's production of Ca2+ declines. By the time you reach your mid 50's on wards, the body is typically chronically deficient in Ca2+. This triggers the parathyroid gland to produce parathyroid hormone. Parathyroid hormone dissolves bone to compensate for this. In this chemistry state your body is losing skeletal and jaw bone density and causing calcium to pathogenically deposit into your arteries and soft tissues. Up until the late 1990's there was no form of ionic calcium supplementation. Now with Atomic Calcium, Colloidal Minerals and MegaQuinD3, you can strongly support the restoration of your skeletal and jawbone density, with many other benefits.

https://synergisticnutrition.com/atomic-calcium-80-grams.html

https://synergisticnutrition.com/colloidal-minerals-32-fl-oz.html https://synergisticnutrition.com/megaquind3-60-capsules.html



Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy