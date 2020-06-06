Ways to know if your priest or pastor preaches from the Bible

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced at beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines, on February 5, 2020.



In speaking of God’s faithful and obedient saints, Revelation 14:4-5 and 12 says, These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb. And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God. Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.



Let’s see now if your pastor or priest is ashamed of Jesus Christ and His words? The reason why I bring this up is simply because your priest or pastor is accountable to speak biblical truth and to lead people to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua the Messiah and His words as they are found in the Bible. Let’s see if they do. I will use four examples to enable you, as Christians, to verify if your priest or pastor is preaching biblical truth or doctrinal error.



Ask your priest or pastor about the state of dead. After a person passes away, does that person go to heaven, to hellfire or anywhere else? Ecclesiastes 9:5 and 10 provides the answer: For the living know that they shall die: but the dead know not any thing, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest. In Genesis 3:19, as God is speaking to Adam, we read, In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return. According to the Bible, after we die, we go to our grave and eventually turn to dust.



Please ask him where are Sunday observance, xmas and easter commanded by God in the Bible?

The Bible is also clear that marriage is between a man and a woman according to Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:5 and Ephesians 5:31 and that the written word of God speaks against homosexuality and homosexual marriages in Romans 1:27-28. With all the worldwide craze about embracing homosexuality and homosexual marriages, ask your priest or pastor if he or his church embraces homosexual marriages or tolerates homosexual behavior? If he responds by saying that we must demonstrate “love and tolerance”, mention to him that God does not love or tolerate sin. Quote him 1 Kings 14:24 and Romans 1:27-28 which denounces homosexuality and sodomites.



Ask your priest or pastor if observing or keeping the holy, perfect and immutable ten commandments of God are important? If he says no, then please quote him the verses that I just did and also Isaiah 8:20 which says, To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them. Mention to him also 1 John 2:4, which says, He that saith, I know Him, and keepeth not His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. Those two verses expose your priest or pastor as a liar and in whom there is no light or truth in him. Of a truth, your priest or pastor is making void the law of God, which was prophesied in Psalm 119:126. Ask your priest or pastor why does he reject the holy and perfect ten commandments of God, which come from God Himself but supports Sunday observance, xmas and easter, which do not come from God in His holy written word?



If your priest or pastor still persists to endorse his false narrative of going to heaven or to hellfire after a person dies, or endorses days that are not of God or embraces homosexuality or homosexual marriages or says that the law of God is obsolete, then he is simply not a man of God. What does the apostle Paul say about your priest or pastor who endorses false doctrines? In 2 Corinthians 11:13-15, we read, For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.



May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in these end times. So be it. Amen.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; Biblical Seekers; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; Seventh Day; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.