18+++ Ukraine Company Commander Frags His Boss! (Battalion Commander)

"That's what just happened in our unit.The battalion commander was fucked up.Our company officer,Yegor,killed the battalion commander Anatolyevich with a shot to the head.Yes,everything...everything... They wanted us to become cannon fodder, and Yegor stood for us . It's a corporal(company officer)! Yegor decided everything for us."
🇺🇦🏴☠️💥💀Video of supposedly AFU officer being shot by his own people
P.S. Where and when video was taken it is unknown and unclear,if we find more we will inform you
Mirrored - December1991
