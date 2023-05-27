18+++ Ukraine Company Commander Frags His Boss! (Battalion Commander)

"That's what just happened in our unit.The battalion commander was fucked up.Our company officer,Yegor,killed the battalion commander Anatolyevich with a shot to the head.Yes,everything...everything... They wanted us to become cannon fodder, and Yegor stood for us . It's a corporal(company officer)! Yegor decided everything for us."

P.S. Where and when video was taken it is unknown and unclear,if we find more we will inform you

Mirrored - December1991

