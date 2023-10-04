Create New Account
Brutal scenes from Verbovo - A Russian Thermobaric Warhead Armed FPV Drone Devastates a Group of Infantry
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Brutal scenes from Verbovo.

A thermobaric warhead armed FPV drone devastates a group of infantry and a Ukrainian bunker.

Additionally, two Ukrainian BMPs, along with a multitude of pickup trucks, were obliterated.

The 22nd Special Forces Brigade and the Airborne Troops continue to add to the graveyard of western equipment and the best Ukrainian brigades.

