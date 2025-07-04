BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation 17-1-2: The judgment of the great whore, the roman catholic church
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
75 views • 17 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email is [email protected].


Revelation 17:1-2 says: And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: 2 With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.


The roman catholic church commits fornication with the world’s kings and merchants and from which the world’s citizens have been made drunk with her non biblical doctrines.


The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.


Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuarevelationson of godjudgmentroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysgreat whorefather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
