RoboWars - Ukraine & Gaza used for "Live Fire" Testing

Forget the CGI and stupid robots the media showcases. Autonomous robotic weapons have been battlefield tested and used since 2007 to kill humans. Predator Drones were just the beginning. There are way more lethal machines available and used today. Even movies are no longer sugar-coating the elite intentions anymore. Human population reduction was their number one goal, but things have gotten out of hand. Ukraine and Gaza are meat grinders. The machines have drawn first blood.
