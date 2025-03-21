BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
479) Social Engineering Herding You Into Transhumanism
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
170 views • 1 month ago

Source – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; March 16, 2025

Coffee returns .. : https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.5EDEB648-C2B8-4647-8883-69957BF9946C:f

Psinergy_vault -- i am not Sabrina :) the content is mirrored from Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel. ; March 20, 2025

Coffee returns .. : https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Coffee-Returns-..:e


Source – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; March 20, 2025

Wed psinergist cafe~: https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.389C3813-B6AC-4D90-B92B-6DBCC970BDA2:9

Psinergy_vault -- i am not Sabrina :) the content is mirrored from Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel. ; March 20, 2025

Wed psinergist cafe~: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Wed-Psinergist-Cafe-:c


NEW : Is human intelligence starting to decline?

Recent results from major international tests show that the average person’s capacity to process information, use reasoning and solve novel problems has been falling since around the mid 2010s: https://x.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1900537267308937416


MAR 16, 2025 BY NOOR AL-SIBAI

HUMAN INTELLIGENCE SHARPLY DECLINING: https://futurism.com/neoscope/human-intelligence-declining-trends


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
social engineeringherdtranshumanismdiscontinuity
