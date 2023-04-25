Reflections from Tony Farrell about his "Royal-Decree" Vigil on The Rock

On St. George’s Day, the day after his vigil, Tony Farrell sits down in the Alameda Gardens with a friend to reflect on what occurred at St. Michael’s Cave. He reviews the encounters he had and his thoughts on them. Farrell clarifies the goal of the campaign to recognize Christ as King, not only in Gibraltar, but also in Britain. There was no expectation for Charles to show up; but Tony was there to go on record that Charles snubbed King Christ. Time will tell how this all plays out.

