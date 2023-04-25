Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reflections from Tony Farrell about his "Royal-Decree" Vigil on The Rock
24 views
channel image
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
Published Yesterday |

On St. George’s Day, the day after his vigil, Tony Farrell sits down in the Alameda Gardens with a friend to reflect on what occurred at St. Michael’s Cave. He reviews the encounters he had and his thoughts on them. Farrell clarifies the goal of the campaign to recognize Christ as King, not only in Gibraltar, but also in Britain. There was no expectation for Charles to show up; but Tony was there to go on record that Charles snubbed King Christ. Time will tell how this all plays out.

Read more about the vigil at-

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/royal-decree-vigil-reflections

LINKS FROM VIDEO:

Gibraltar-Messenger.net

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/Gibraltar-Governor-King-Christ

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/kneel-charles/no-charles-no-problemGibraltar-Messenger.net/Tony-Farrell

JAHTruth.net/britca

Keywords
christkinggibraltarcharles-3tony-farrellbritish-thronebritish-monarchroyal-decreest-michaels-cave

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket