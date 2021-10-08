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Civil War: Necessity vs. Luxury | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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1528 views • October 08, 2021
When the poop hits the fan, it doesn’t matter if the food doesn’t taste good or the medicine has a picture of an animal on it. The lifestyle you’re accustomed to is full of superfluous nonsense you don’t need. Get over it.
#Veteran #CivilWar #PoppsPreppers

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