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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΟΣ ΗΓΕΤΗΣ δικαιωνεται 74 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ Εβρ@ιοι ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΜΜΕ η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ
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230 views • March 01, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ NTOKOYMENTO ΜΕ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΕΣ & ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΟ-ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΕΣ απο ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ που ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟΙ & ΜΜΕ.Οι ΤΡΑΠΕΖΙΚΟΙ ΟΙΚΟΙ που ΕΛΕΓΧΟΥΝ την ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ,ΤΑ ΕΒΡΑΙΚΑ ΜΜΕ & οι ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΤΕΣ του ΧΟΛΥΓΟΥΝΤ που ΕΛΕΓΧΟΥΝ & ΚΑΤΕΥΘΥΝΟΥΝ την ΑΠΑΤΗ στην ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ.Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ που ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ & ΔΙΑΣΤΡΕΒΛΩΝΟΥΝ τα ΞΕΝΑ & ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ & ΜΜΕ.
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