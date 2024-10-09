BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: the 5G weapon system (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
620 followers
344 views • 6 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Sean Hibbeler (Hibberler Productions) and Scotty Bampot Law of the Land

An excellent Sean Hibbeler documentary! If you think Wi-Fi, Smart Meters, & 4G cell phone towers are harmful, meet the new 5G.

Keep in mind that human beings are made up of electromagnetic fields. All animal life is. plant life, too. Human EMFs are compatible with those of nature. They are not compatible with the EMFs sent out by scientifically created technology. One of the problems with 5G is it can literally change human DNA, cause multiple cancers, plus hundreds more biological effects.

Please spread the word and make sure your city is NOT installing these death driven towers near your homes and families homes.


Also, remember that 5G towers were being installed under the cover of darkness during the entire 2 year long Covid plannedmic & all throughout the lockdowns. I hope you realize THEY are not doing that so you can have faster internet. You do realize that by now, I HOPE! There is a reason THEY changed the name from Mobile Phones & Mobile Towers to CELL PHONES & CELL TOWERS - think PRISON CELL! Now, all Covid vaxxed people are putting out Bluetooth signals and they are connected to the INTERNET OF BODIES & INTERNET OF THINGS.

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of god5gfrequencyyeshuason of godweapon systemyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
