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Governor trying to DISARM Virginia (it will backfire)
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70 views • January 03, 2020
Patriot Steve Huff shows just how unpopular ol' Ralphy Boys' (governor of Va.) gun grabbing attempt is. Steve reads us the shocking language in the bill and how it includes nearly all guns. Plus, 90 out of 95 counties have now declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries, supported by their local Sheriffs.
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