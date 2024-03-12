Create New Account
Rep. Jordan: Report 'underscores how bias, how political' J6 Committee was | Newsmax
Published 20 hours ago

 Newsmax  |  Rep. Jordan:  Report 'underscores how bias, how political' J6 Committee was.  Rep. Jim Jordan reacts to a report that members of the J6 Committee, including Liz Cheney, intentionally hid interviews and testimony and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"

rep jim jordannewsmaxrob schmitt tonight

