FREEDOM WINS -- New York State Supreme Court Rules AGAINST NYC Public Vax Mandates

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The New York State Supreme Court just ruled against New York City public employee Covid vaccine mandate. They called the mandate capricious an arbitrary, and ordered backpay and reinstatement of the old jobs of the fired workers.It's big news, as the fight for freedoms against the totalitarian regime that wants to control your every action continues.
#vaccinemandates #NYC #vaccine
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