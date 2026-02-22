HE takes away the first to establish the second.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #130; Finishing our look at Romans 2, we see the issue of salvation and even spiritual growth is dependent upon Christ, not our own righteousness. Jumping into Hebrews 10, backs up this concept of the plan of God being only fulfilled in Christ which began at the Cross and opened the Church age. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!