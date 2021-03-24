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Drill for sale Back to FALSE FLAG EVENTS Boulder Colorado - Total BS - Not Buying It
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692 views • March 24, 2021
During the Obama administration we saw the rise of False Flag shootings with the agenda of Gun Rights.
Under Trump they continued mainly focussing in legislation to protect the Jew.
Now it appears that government is back to fear porn False Flags and gun confiscation.
And this event has many of the same ol tried and true red flags as we have seen before.
On Sep 2, 2020, there was a practice drill.
Colorado Springs tested emergency preparedness with a mass-casualty drill.
‘Roughly 80 police, fire, ambulance and other emergency personnel from 11 agencies participated in a mass-casualty drill, in a field near the Colorado Springs Airport.’
Colorado Springs tests emergency preparedness with mass-casualty drill
Six shooting incidents from 1999-2021 occurred within a 40-mile radius of the shooting, on 22 3 2021, at Boulder King Soopers Colorado
I am HEAVILY CENSORED ..
Go to my other platforms as well
https://creation.social/u/aqswdefrg Facebook lookalike uncensored platform
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8
https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER
https://brandnewtube.com/@communistakeover
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/israel34
https://bittube.tv/profile/GANG-STALKING-AUSTRALIA
DR. WAKEFIELD WARNS ”THIS IS NOT A VACCINE, IT IS IRREVERSIBLE GENETIC MODIFICATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MhCuQurSxQss/
BOSTON BOMBINGS AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOURE AN IDIOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gMQidVcdi0Ie/
SHARE THIS VIDEO BOSTON BOMBING HOAX - EXPLAINED IN 12 MINUTES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eZRR1Esn7EG/
BOSTON BOMBINGS AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOU'RE AN IDIOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/25pcjrsoslVU/
Under Trump they continued mainly focussing in legislation to protect the Jew.
Now it appears that government is back to fear porn False Flags and gun confiscation.
And this event has many of the same ol tried and true red flags as we have seen before.
On Sep 2, 2020, there was a practice drill.
Colorado Springs tested emergency preparedness with a mass-casualty drill.
‘Roughly 80 police, fire, ambulance and other emergency personnel from 11 agencies participated in a mass-casualty drill, in a field near the Colorado Springs Airport.’
Colorado Springs tests emergency preparedness with mass-casualty drill
Six shooting incidents from 1999-2021 occurred within a 40-mile radius of the shooting, on 22 3 2021, at Boulder King Soopers Colorado
I am HEAVILY CENSORED ..
Go to my other platforms as well
https://creation.social/u/aqswdefrg Facebook lookalike uncensored platform
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8
https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER
https://brandnewtube.com/@communistakeover
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/israel34
https://bittube.tv/profile/GANG-STALKING-AUSTRALIA
DR. WAKEFIELD WARNS ”THIS IS NOT A VACCINE, IT IS IRREVERSIBLE GENETIC MODIFICATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MhCuQurSxQss/
BOSTON BOMBINGS AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOURE AN IDIOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gMQidVcdi0Ie/
SHARE THIS VIDEO BOSTON BOMBING HOAX - EXPLAINED IN 12 MINUTES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eZRR1Esn7EG/
BOSTON BOMBINGS AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOU'RE AN IDIOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/25pcjrsoslVU/
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