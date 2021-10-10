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What Pisses Me Off About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Allegations
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40 views • October 10, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3849/what-pisses-me-off-about-harvey-weinsteins-sexual-harassment-allegations
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3849-what-pisses-me-off-about-harvey-weinsteins-sexual-harassment-allegations
Recently the New York Times published an expose on Harvey Weinstein alleging sexual harassment allegations from multiple women over a significant period of time. Stefan Molyneux explains the part of this significant story that nobody is discussing.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3849/what-pisses-me-off-about-harvey-weinsteins-sexual-harassment-allegations
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3849-what-pisses-me-off-about-harvey-weinsteins-sexual-harassment-allegations
Recently the New York Times published an expose on Harvey Weinstein alleging sexual harassment allegations from multiple women over a significant period of time. Stefan Molyneux explains the part of this significant story that nobody is discussing.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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