INVASION OF AMERICA HAS ARRIVED!

WAKEUP! OVER 100 MILLION+ ILLEGALS HAVE FLOODED INTO AMERICA. AMERICANS DIDN'T WALKUP AFTER THE JFK ASSASSINATION AND 9/11. THE TIME HAS PASSED FOR TAKING ACION. THE ILLEGALS ARE HERE TO REPLACE ALL AMERICANS NOW. IT'S INSANE THESE ILLEGALS BRING IN FAR MORE MONEY THAN DISABLED VETERANS. THIS IS ANOTHER EXAMPLE POLITICIANS AND THE POWERFUL ELITE DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT AMERICANS. IT'S SICKENING AMERICANS PACK SPORTS ARENAS AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES AND HAVE NO CLUE AMERICA IS ABOUT TO COLLAPSE. HE OR SHE WON'T WAKEUP UNTIL THE CRIMINALS ARE BUSTING DOWN THEIR DOORS. ARE YOU'RE LEFT WITH IS NOW TO PREP---PRAY AN STAY OUT OF THE WAY...