Europe is facing ECONOMIC HELL, & America is close behind
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


Sep 16, 2022 Not only do troubling signs continue to plague America’s economy, but they’re pointing towards another collapse — like 2008 — as well. In this clip, Glenn explains the similarities between what occurred in September 2008 and what’s happening now. Plus, he details Europe’s bleak energy outlook and why he believes they’re heading for economic HELL. And it’s not just Europe...America isn’t too far behind. ‘A NIGHTMARE is about to hit,’ Glenn warns but...at least we have cute puppies to distract us, right?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXHXCGjlqWM

Keywords
americaeuropeglenn beckfinanceeconomic hellenergy crisiseconomic nightmareseptember 2008

