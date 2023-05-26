They are out of chemo drugs they say. How about some alternative cancer treatments (Links in descr.)

Jim Crenshaw





May 26, 2023





And of course this horrible problem will "only get worse". "No patient should hear the words we don't have drugs to treat you". What BS. Some people may survive cancer if they are forced to find "alternative" aka real cures for cancer outside of chemo. I am no doctor but I am no dummy either. I am a cancer survivor.





How about some alternatives:

Oklahoma man cures his cancer with dog dewormer (an anti parasitic) after being sent home to die.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrHuUBycxYVD/





Burzynski and the cancer cure cover-up - You need to watch and share this

https://www.bitchute.com/video/O2DnKck04BDm/





HYDROGEN PEROXIDE (H2O2) KILLS GERMS AND CANCER CELLS JUST BY RUBBING IT ON

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xaASnwsyRqxZ/





The link between profit and cancer - Cancer treatment is the goldmine of medicine - Dr. Peter Glidde

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVXUmdzt4ydf/





Cancer cured in 48 hours!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/d1R0gHZXKezY/





You are not supposed to see this...Cancer - The Forbidden Cures

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/





It stopped the spread of cancer and they lied to us about it. A you need to know video

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/





A Cure For Cancer Discovered Over 40 Years Ago That The FDA Is Still Fighting

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/





The fake Covid vaccine is causing cancer to explode.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0gtteLrdY6or/





COVID vaccines are killing people & causing an explosion of cancer

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMmg0p7k4L23/





Doctor says he has seen an increase of 20 fold in the cancer rate of the vaccinated

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pXZ61J1k52Cu/





One Known Cure for Cancer Suppressed - video from the 1980s

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0OGqsWX4Fs9B/





EXPERTS AGREE - VACCINE WILL MAKE YOU SICK - CANCER, ALZHEIMER'S, MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS, LOU GEHRIG'S

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DmrPVsYlYoIj/





I am sure the murderers at the CDC (Center for Death Control) or the AMA (American Murder Association) will come up with some kind of Quackzine for the Quacks the Harmisits and the Murder Centers (hospitals) to use on the masses.





