Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They are out of chemo drugs they say. How about some alternative cancer treatments (Links in descr.)
115 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


May 26, 2023


And of course this horrible problem will "only get worse". "No patient should hear the words we don't have drugs to treat you". What BS. Some people may survive cancer if they are forced to find "alternative" aka real cures for cancer outside of chemo. I am no doctor but I am no dummy either. I am a cancer survivor.


How about some alternatives:

Oklahoma man cures his cancer with dog dewormer (an anti parasitic) after being sent home to die.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrHuUBycxYVD/


Burzynski and the cancer cure cover-up - You need to watch and share this

https://www.bitchute.com/video/O2DnKck04BDm/


HYDROGEN PEROXIDE (H2O2) KILLS GERMS AND CANCER CELLS JUST BY RUBBING IT ON

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xaASnwsyRqxZ/


The link between profit and cancer - Cancer treatment is the goldmine of medicine - Dr. Peter Glidde

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVXUmdzt4ydf/


Cancer cured in 48 hours!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/d1R0gHZXKezY/


You are not supposed to see this...Cancer - The Forbidden Cures

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/


It stopped the spread of cancer and they lied to us about it. A you need to know video

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/


A Cure For Cancer Discovered Over 40 Years Ago That The FDA Is Still Fighting

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/


The fake Covid vaccine is causing cancer to explode.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0gtteLrdY6or/


COVID vaccines are killing people & causing an explosion of cancer

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMmg0p7k4L23/


Doctor says he has seen an increase of 20 fold in the cancer rate of the vaccinated

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pXZ61J1k52Cu/


One Known Cure for Cancer Suppressed - video from the 1980s

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0OGqsWX4Fs9B/


EXPERTS AGREE - VACCINE WILL MAKE YOU SICK - CANCER, ALZHEIMER'S, MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS, LOU GEHRIG'S

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DmrPVsYlYoIj/


I am sure the murderers at the CDC (Center for Death Control) or the AMA (American Murder Association) will come up with some kind of Quackzine for the Quacks the Harmisits and the Murder Centers (hospitals) to use on the masses.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/SsGwLpaMmBly

Keywords
healthcancerdrugscureschemoalternativestreatments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket