SB 866 Update: Last Day of the Legislative Session!

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Today is the last day of the legislative session! That means that it is the last opportunity for SB 866 to be voted on before "dying" by default. Please pray for Nathan and for your Assembly Members as they could be considering this legislation. For more information visit https://fpmca.org/sb866/.