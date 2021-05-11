Once Saved Always Saved

If we are saved, the devil gets to put that to the test once we are not in the process of dying at the same time. God authorise us to be tested as he did, Joseph, Daniel, Abel, Elijah, Job, John the Baptist, Shadrach, Meshach, Abednego, once we are chosen God will not let us go, much like David.



Time is up. Are we ready to meet Jesus? Are we ready to stand, whether we are treated like John the Baptist or Elijah. Its the most joyous part of my relationship with Christ, because I feel, there's nothing more I can do but endure suffering. No one can hear me, they have itching ears and love this world, when its being taken over by the devil (things will not return to pre covid mask times) just like the days of Noah.



If God does not step in with vengeance, the great tribulation saints will follow the world into hell because of the deception we are born into, in this generation. When the true gospel is preached there is persecution. The devil has crept in unawares with his ministers of righteousness and most people wont realise until it seems the people who claiming to be of God all joining in satans one world religion and declaring there is not just one way to God.



Great tribulation is the clarion call for the many saints to understand the cost of following Christ. the disciples were familiar with. There is no cake walk into heaven, we are given on behalf of Christ not only to believe on him but expected to suffer for his sake. Those who escape what I see as hell on earth will be accounted worthy to do so and we must pray that we are, but it is only God who will decide, just as He decided to take Elijah and allow John the baptist to be beheaded.

ITS A BITTER SWEET TIME, BUT IM EXCITED TO FINALLY FINISH THIS RACE.

The last time my soul left my body, I was in the clouds and came back down into my body, I thought I was going to heaven because that was the only time, I didn't plead with God to stay here. I think the last time I felt this excited, I had just given birth to my first and only child. God Bless All...