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8/03/18 #PRAYERS4POTUS TRUMP: "Maybe We'll Make Them Believers" #PEDOWOOD #EPACRIME
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68 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/03/18 On Aug 1, President Trump met with inner city religious leaders in the White House, most of them African American, all of them Christian. Seated next to him was John Gray, pastor of Relentless Church, and Alveda King, niece of MLK Jr., who used to be a democrat Congress member from GA. While I am not a fan of Alveda King because of her prejudice against gay people, I enjoyed the incredible support and gratitude for President Trump expressed by the dozen or so pastors and ministers present.
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To review the incredible testimony of ritual abuse and MK Ultra survivor Fiona Barnett:
https://www.pedophilesdownunder.com
For a look at the association of Satanism and the Order of the Eastern Star, the female wing of freemasonry:
http://www.chick.com/bc/1991/easternstar.asp
Meanwhile, Racism against white people is going strong at the New York Times and Maxine Waters is being investigated by the FEC! Wake up and smell the audit, Maxine!
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of your positive comments, your wonderful attitudes, news tips, research links, donations and especially your participation in the Prayer Wave to uplift the world out of the Luciferian stranglehold. YOU ARE FREE!
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
8/03/18 On Aug 1, President Trump met with inner city religious leaders in the White House, most of them African American, all of them Christian. Seated next to him was John Gray, pastor of Relentless Church, and Alveda King, niece of MLK Jr., who used to be a democrat Congress member from GA. While I am not a fan of Alveda King because of her prejudice against gay people, I enjoyed the incredible support and gratitude for President Trump expressed by the dozen or so pastors and ministers present.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
To review the incredible testimony of ritual abuse and MK Ultra survivor Fiona Barnett:
https://www.pedophilesdownunder.com
For a look at the association of Satanism and the Order of the Eastern Star, the female wing of freemasonry:
http://www.chick.com/bc/1991/easternstar.asp
Meanwhile, Racism against white people is going strong at the New York Times and Maxine Waters is being investigated by the FEC! Wake up and smell the audit, Maxine!
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of your positive comments, your wonderful attitudes, news tips, research links, donations and especially your participation in the Prayer Wave to uplift the world out of the Luciferian stranglehold. YOU ARE FREE!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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