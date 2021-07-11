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AMID RELENTLESS GUNFIRE: Police Enter a War Zone on the Streets of Toledo (2021-7-10)
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180 views • July 11, 2021
A July 4 block party in Toledo, Ohio, turned into a fatal shooting as more than 300 people fought and shots were fired by multiple shooters. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.
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